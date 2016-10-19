WASHINGTON (AP) — The professional networking service LinkedIn is suggesting the arrest of a Russian hacker suspected of cyberattacks in the United States was tied to a 2012 breach of member information.
Czech police arrested the Russian hacker on Oct. 5 at a Prague hotel. Police said Wednesday an international warrant for the man, who was not named, was issued by Interpol and said officers cooperated with the FBI on the case.
In a statement hours later, LinkedIn said that following the breach, it has remained actively involved in the FBI’s case. The statement said the company was “thankful for the hard work and dedication of the FBI in its efforts to locate and capture the parties believed to be responsible for this criminal activity.”
A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment.
