Lexus, Toyota and Buick are the most reliable brands in Consumer Reports’ annual survey.
It’s the fourth straight year that Lexus and Toyota have topped the survey. But Buick is the first domestic brand to crack the top three in more than 35 years.
Audi and Kia rounded out the top five brands. Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat and Ram — all owned by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles — were the worst performers. Tesla Motors also fared poorly.
Consumer Reports predicts the reliability of 2017 model-year brands and individual vehicles based on survey responses from its subscribers. Around 500,000 subscribers responded to this year’s survey.
Two hybrids — the Toyota Prius and the Lexus CT 200H — were the best individual performers. The Cadillac Escalade SUV was the worst performer.
