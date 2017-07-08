President Donald Trump wants to make “America First” by a major course change on trade. But the closer economic connections among nations have been a boon to many Americans, especially here. A retrograde move by the United States could prove costly.

It’s fashionable to hate globalization whether one is on the left or on the right. But trade and closer international connections have been pretty good to Washington and the Puget Sound region.

The state’s exports have more than doubled since 1999, reaching nearly $80 billion last year. And it’s been more than just airplanes. For example, the value of exported agricultural products has increased about tenfold.

We punch far above our weight, being the third-largest exporter among the states — and the largest on a per capita basis.

Seattle-area companies such as Starbucks, Microsoft and Amazon are iconic worldwide brands, symbols of Yankee ingenuity and quality. Paccar, the heavy truck-maker, sells in more than 100 countries.

Boeing Commercial Airplanes depends on sales worldwide, especially in China, to support the Puget Sound aerospace cluster, one of America’s largest manufacturing sites.

We also draw talent, capital and tourism from around the world. Our connections with Asia, especially, helped the Seattle economy weather the Great Recession better than most U.S. metro areas and come into the recovery more robustly.

But this may soon be history. Despite its chaos and distractions, as well as the ongoing investigations, the Trump administration is moving to change the international order under which Seattle has prospered.

I write this column before the Group of 20 (G-20) summit of advanced nations to be held in Hamburg starting Friday, July 7. But the president’s antagonism to the policies of his predecessor and the trade status quo are well known.

He tweeted before the meeting, “The United States made some of the worst Trade Deals in world history. Why should we continue these deals with countries that do not help us?”

Besides making the United States the only G-20 country to pull out of the Paris climate accords, he has criticized German trade policy, threatened to impose tariffs on imported steel, and said NAFTA is “very bad for our country and our workers.” He wants to renegotiate that agreement with Mexico and Canada.

He also dropped American participation in the Trans-Pacific Partnership — a deal that might have addressed many of NAFTA’s shortcomings across a wider set of nations, bolstered American strategic influence in Asia, and been at least a modest win for Washington exporters. (Hillary Clinton promised to do the same).

Trump is also unhappy with KORUS, the South Korea-U. S. trade deal negotiated under President George W. Bush and finalized and signed by President Barack Obama. Trump says it’s unbalanced. And he’s right if one goes by the U.S. trade deficit, which has grown. As is often the case, Washington’s exports to South Korea grew substantially.

Trump went to the G-20 making America very much the outlier.

Even though other advanced nations are facing some of the same problems of slow growth as the United States — in some cases more pronounced — they aren’t backing away from globalization. For example, the European Union and Japan announced a broad new trade agreement this past week. It would constitute a trading area to rival NAFTA’s in size.

“It is important for us to wave the flag of free trade in response to global moves toward protectionism by quickly concluding the free-trade agreement with Europe,” Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said, according to Reuters.

To be sure, protectionism is sometimes in the eye of the beholder. Japan has been a very tough market to penetrate. And China practices stealth protectionism in several areas, although not now as a currency manipulator. In trade with both nations, America would have made some major gains under TPP.

The bad odor in which globalization found itself last election had much to do with how one defines it. To Trump supporters, it was nations taking advantage of us while free-riding on American alliances and military power. To many on the left, it was a cause of corrupt corporate political influence and rising inequality. For both, jobs lost to low-wage countries required a course change.

It’s been less comfortable to look in the mirror. One major reason behind America’s trade deficit is our low savings rate and eagerness to buy cheap imports from China and elsewhere. Alibaba founder Jack Ma said recently that America made its own bed with costly foreign conflicts and the appetite of Wall Street.

“It’s not that the other countries steal jobs from you guys — that is your strategy,” he said, according to UK’s Independent newspaper. “You did not distribute the money in the proper way.”

Also, words matter. If by globalization, you mean sending American jobs offshore while the rich get richer and corporate interests own our politics, of course I’m opposed. If you mean the rules-based order led by the United States that has broadened prosperity and helped prevent a major war since 1945, I’m in favor.

The big question has always been this: If you throw American leadership aside, go “America First,” what next?

Tit-for-tat trade sanctions may not do much damage, but they won’t create net new jobs. Some will be gained in the protected industries, but more will be lost in other sectors.

Reopening NAFTA, which the administration hopes to do, is not all USA! USA! Many Mexican politicians, offended by Trump’s stance on immigration and trade, are pushing for an aggressive stance on their end of any such talks.

“All the attention in the last weeks has been on what the U.S. wants,” Luis de la Calle, an original NAFTA negotiator, told The Financial Times. “Now it’s time to think what should Mexico and Canada want?”

The $1.1 trillion agreement is an important part of the American economy now, not only for straightforward imports and exports, but increasingly for supply chains that move parts back and forth across borders multiple times before they emerge assembled into something complex like a car.

Many have pointed out that Trump, as a real-estate guy, can only see win-lose negotiations. In world trade, the object is win-win — even if often in recent years the “win” for the United States has been strategic, such as maintaining influence with allies, not always a gain in jobs.

The worst case in the cavalcade of Trump’s threats would be an outright trade war. Fortunately he has backed away from his harsh rhetoric against China (Washington state’s largest export destination). It’s no way to help American workers, and the lowest-paid would be the worst hurt.

With such stimulus as infrastructure and sensible trade tweaks off the table, the best Seattle — and America — can hope is that Trump is mostly talk.

Otherwise, America will be first — into a less prosperous future.