COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish toy company Lego says it won’t advertise anymore in Britain’s Daily Mail, one of several British newspapers targeted by a social media campaign.

The maker of multi-colored Lego building bricks tweeted Saturday “@StopFundingHate We have finished the agreement with the Daily Mail.”

The privately-held company added it was “not planning any future promotional activity with the newspaper.”

The Stop Funding Hate campaign has urged companies to drop advertising in several British newspapers due to their resistance to helping child refugees.

In 2014, the Danish company said it would not renew its contract with oil group Shell whose logo was on Lego sets sold at gas stations in Europe. The move came after weeks of pressure following a video against oil drilling in the Arctic region.