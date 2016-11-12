COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish toy company Lego says it won’t advertise anymore in Britain’s Daily Mail, one of several British newspapers targeted by a social media campaign.
The maker of multi-colored Lego building bricks tweeted Saturday “@StopFundingHate We have finished the agreement with the Daily Mail.”
The privately-held company added it was “not planning any future promotional activity with the newspaper.”
The Stop Funding Hate campaign has urged companies to drop advertising in several British newspapers due to their resistance to helping child refugees.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle will remain ‘sanctuary city’ for immigrants despite Trump presidency, mayor says VIEW
- Trump impact: How will Amazon fare?
- Trump shakes up transition team, elevates Pence's role WATCH
- 5 people shot in downtown Seattle; search for shooter continues WATCH
- A primer on executive power: What Trump can and can’t do WATCH
In 2014, the Danish company said it would not renew its contract with oil group Shell whose logo was on Lego sets sold at gas stations in Europe. The move came after weeks of pressure following a video against oil drilling in the Arctic region.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.