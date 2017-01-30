ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has faced some tough questions from state lawmakers about the city’s impending plastic bag fee.
The Democrat traveled to Albany on Monday for a state budget hearing at the Capitol. Legislators peppered him with questions about the fee that’s set to kick in next month.
The plan would impose a fee of 5 cents or more on single-use plastic shopping bags. It’s designed to encourage the use of reusable bags and decrease litter.
But some lawmakers considered it punitive for poor and middle-class residents already struggling with the Big Apple’s high cost of living.
Most Read Stories
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- Inslee and other officials denounce immigrant ban ‘train wreck’ VIEW
- Stan Boreson, ‘King of Scandinavian Humor’ and show host, dies at 91 VIEW
- How Saturday's protest against Trump's refugee ban unfolded at Sea-Tac
- UW class on how to spot fake data goes viral within hours
One lawmaker from de Blasio’s own party held up a dozen eggs and a loaf of bread and angrily told the mayor that everyday New Yorkers are “overtaxed, overfined, overticketed.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.