ANCHORAGE, Alaska — An ongoing leak of millions of cubic feet of natural gas from a pipeline in Alaska’s picturesque Cook Inlet is prompting scrutiny of its petroleum production facilities.
Cook Inlet is home to endangered beluga whales, humpback whales and wild salmon.
Fourteen of the inlet’s 17 production platforms were built in 1968 or before.
Environmental groups say the age of the pipelines significantly raises the chance of a spill that could harm wildlife.
Most Read Stories
- No-kids wife can make herself scarce around hubby’s nephews, niece | Dear Carolyn
- 3 killed in Seattle, Burien, Federal Way shootings
- Skier killed in Snoqualmie Pass avalanche remembered as ‘true educator’
- Councilmember Kshama Sawant says Seattle ‘shaken’ by Mayor Ed Murray sex-abuse allegations
- Mayor Ed Murray’s lawyer: Medical exam disproves accuser’s anatomical claim
They’re pushing federal regulators for immediate pipeline inspections.
Hilcorp Alaska, LLC is the inlet’s largest producer.
The company says pipelines already are maintained and inspected to state and federal requirements.
Hilcorp senior vice president David Wilkins says pipeline age does on its own pose a threat.
He says Hilcorp is spending millions to keep its infrastructure safe.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.