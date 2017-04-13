ANCHORAGE, Alaska — An ongoing leak of millions of cubic feet of natural gas from a pipeline in Alaska’s picturesque Cook Inlet is prompting scrutiny of its petroleum production facilities.

Cook Inlet is home to endangered beluga whales, humpback whales and wild salmon.

Fourteen of the inlet’s 17 production platforms were built in 1968 or before.

Environmental groups say the age of the pipelines significantly raises the chance of a spill that could harm wildlife.

They’re pushing federal regulators for immediate pipeline inspections.

Hilcorp Alaska, LLC is the inlet’s largest producer.

The company says pipelines already are maintained and inspected to state and federal requirements.

Hilcorp senior vice president David Wilkins says pipeline age does on its own pose a threat.

He says Hilcorp is spending millions to keep its infrastructure safe.