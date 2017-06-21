MOSCOW — The leaders of Russia and Brazil have agreed to enhance coordination of their foreign policy moves.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Brazilian counterpart Michel Temer signed a statement on “strengthening a strategic dialogue on foreign policy issues” following talks at the Kremlin on Wednesday.

The document contains a pledge to take efforts to contribute to “more fair, democratic and multi-polar international relations based on a central role of the United Nations, the primacy of international law and collective action.”

Putin said after the talks that Russian energy and transport companies hope to increase their operations in Brazil.

Brazil has several ground stations of Russia’s GLONASS satellite navigation system, a rival to the U.S. GPS system, and Temer said that his country could host more of them.