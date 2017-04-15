CHICAGO (AP) — The lawyer for a man dragged off a United flight says the airline and Chicago officials have agreed to preserve evidence of the incident.
Attorney Thomas Demetrio said Saturday that the agreement means a court hearing scheduled next week isn’t taking place.
A lawsuit has not been filed, but Demetrio has indicated one is forthcoming.
He represents Dr. David Dao, a 69-year-old passenger who didn’t want to give up his seat last week on a flight from O’Hare International Airport. Demetrio has said Dao lost teeth, suffered a concussion and a broken nose as airport police employed by Chicago removed him.
Video of the incident went viral.
United has apologized and promised to review passenger-removal policies. An airline spokeswoman declined comment Saturday because of pending litigation.
A city spokesman didn’t immediately return a message.
