NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer representing former Fox News employees says one of his clients recently received a grand jury subpoena in a federal securities probe of how 21st Century Fox Inc. handled a sexual harassment scandal.
Attorney Judd Burstein disclosed the subpoena Wednesday during a court hearing in a lawsuit filed by former Fox News host Andrea Tantaros, but he didn’t identify which client had received the subpoena.
He said the subpoena had come from a unit at the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan that handles securities law violations.
Fox News says in a statement that it had “been in communication with the U.S. attorney’s office for months.” The office declined comment on Thursday.
The sexual harassment scandal led to the ouster of former chief executive Roger Ailes in July.
