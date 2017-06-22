MILWAUKEE (AP) — The 2×4 and 4×4 boards used in the framework of most homes and wood fences just don’t measure up to the dimensions in their names.

So several lawsuits have been filed in federal court in Illinois against Home Depot and Menard’s complaining that consumers are being misled because a 2×4 measures 1½ inches by 3½ inches and a 4×4 is really 3½ inches by 3½ inches.

The retailers told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2rW0FcI ) it’s common knowledge that those numeric names don’t describe boards’ width and thickness.

Menard’s said in court documents that consumers received lumber that met the standards for a 2×4 or 4×4 even if it measures slightly smaller.

The lawyers are arguing that consumers got less than the stores promised them, so they should be compensated.

