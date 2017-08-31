NEW YORK (AP) — Foreigners who were barred from entering the U.S. during President Donald Trump’s first attempt to ban travel from seven Muslim-majority nations will get government help reapplying for visas.
Civil rights lawyers and the Trump administration told a federal magistrate judge in New York on Thursday that they had settled a lawsuit over the treatment of hundreds of travelers who were detained at U.S. airports over a chaotic January weekend.
Under the terms of the deal, the government has agreed to notify anyone overseas who was banned that they can reapply for visas with the help of a Department of Justice liaison.
The plaintiffs said they would drop all their claims.
Most Read Stories
- Video surfaces of King County sheriff's detective pulling gun on motorcyclist; he's been placed on leave WATCH
- A city of riches? Most Seattle filers make less than $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy
- Autopsy shows Charleena Lyles was shot 7 times by police
- Report: Seahawks trying to trade receiver Jermaine Kearse
- Shoreline motorcyclist on ‘terrifying’ traffic stop: Threatened at gunpoint but not ticketed WATCH
Several courts ordered the initial ban lifted. A revised version has replaced it under limitations set by the Supreme Court.