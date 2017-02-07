HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A lawsuit alleges MetLife Inc. failed to pay $50 million in overtime to claim specialists across the country for the past three years.

The complaint was filed Tuesday in federal court in Hartford, Connecticut, by former claim specialist Stephanie McKinney, of Charleston, South Carolina. She previously worked at the insurance company’s offices in Bloomfield, Connecticut.

The lawsuit seeks class-action status on behalf of claim specialists nationwide who worked on long-term disability insurance claims for MetLife and two subsidiaries.

A spokesman for New York-based MetLife says company officials haven’t seen the lawsuit so they cannot comment.

McKinney alleges she and other specialists worked up to 60 hours a week without overtime pay and often had to gather claims information outside of office hours.