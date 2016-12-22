CAMP SPRINGS, Md. (AP) — Two guests are suing a hotel in suburban Washington for racial discrimination, saying hotel workers demanded that black guests show their meal tickets to get breakfast while ignoring white and Asian guests.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday in Prince George’s County Circuit Court against the Quality Inn in Camp Springs, Maryland. Prince George’s County is the nation’s wealthiest majority-black jurisdiction.

Two people who were staying at the hotel in November allege in the lawsuit that hotel staff refused to serve them their free breakfast until they showed their meal tickets. They say a hotel employee told them she had been instructed to ask black people and not whites or Asians for their tickets.

A spokeswoman for the hotel’s corporate parent, Choice Hotels International, declined to comment on Thursday.