ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A government lawsuit seeks to ban a popular memory loss dietary supplement marketed to seniors, saying there’s no scientific evidence to support its claims.
Democratic New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman (SHNEYE’-dur-muhn) and the Federal Trade Commission filed the lawsuit Monday against Madison, Wisconsin-based Quincy Bioscience, maker of Prevagen (PREH’-vuh-jehn). The lawsuit seeks a ban on further claims about Prevagen’s effectiveness, refunds for consumers and civil penalties.
Prevagen is sold at major retailers and is advertised as being “clinically shown” to support “clearer thinking” and to “improve memory within 90 days.”
Schneiderman says Quincy Bioscience based its claims primarily on a study that failed to show a statistically significant improvement in memory.
Most Read Stories
- A story of Earl Thomas, a fur hat and a group of die-hard Russian Seahawks fans VIEW
- 'It is over': VP Joe Biden shuts down Seattle congresswoman Pramila Jayapal's last-ditch effort to halt Trump WATCH
- Seahawks get playoff win over Detroit, but questions linger | Matt Calkins WATCH
- Golden Globes 2017 worst dressed: Who got it wrong VIEW
- What the national media are saying after 'revitalized' Seahawks beat Lions in NFL playoffs
Quincy Bioscience says it “vehemently disagrees” with the allegations. It calls the lawsuit an “example of government overreach and regulators extinguishing innovation.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.