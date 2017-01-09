ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A government lawsuit seeks to ban a popular memory loss dietary supplement marketed to seniors, saying there’s no scientific evidence to support its claims.

Democratic New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman (SHNEYE’-dur-muhn) and the Federal Trade Commission filed the lawsuit Monday against Madison, Wisconsin-based Quincy Bioscience, maker of Prevagen (PREH’-vuh-jehn). The lawsuit seeks a ban on further claims about Prevagen’s effectiveness, refunds for consumers and civil penalties.

Prevagen is sold at major retailers and is advertised as being “clinically shown” to support “clearer thinking” and to “improve memory within 90 days.”

Schneiderman says Quincy Bioscience based its claims primarily on a study that failed to show a statistically significant improvement in memory.

Quincy Bioscience says it “vehemently disagrees” with the allegations. It calls the lawsuit an “example of government overreach and regulators extinguishing innovation.”