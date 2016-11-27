OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A lawsuit by a partner of Oklahoma City energy magnate Aubrey McClendon challenges the distribution of funds from McClendon’s estate.

McClendon, the chairman and CEO of now-closed American Energy Partners LP, died in a March 2 vehicle crash in Oklahoma City.

The lawsuit by AEP Chief Financial Officer Scott Mueller says portions of the $136.5 million sale of SCOOP Energy Company and SCOOP Holdings should go to him, Chief Investment Officer Ryan Turner, company lawyer Tom Blalock and other company employees.

The lawsuit filed Nov. 10 and first reported by The Journal Record says McClendon held 95 percent interest in SCOOP. It says Turner was to receive 12 percent of that amount, Mueller and Blalock 6 percent, and 5 percent was to be placed in a pool for employee bonuses.