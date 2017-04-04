LONDON (AP) — Parliament’s Brexit committee says Britain’s aim of forging a new deal with the European Union in two years may be unrealistic, and the government must set out the economic implications of failure.
Britain wants to strike a free-trade deal with the bloc, but Prime Minister Theresa May says leaving without a deal would be better than a bad deal. The Exiting the EU Committee says that assertion is not based on evidence.
The committee said Tuesday that “the government should conduct a thorough assessment of the economic, legal and other implications of leaving the EU without a deal in place.”
The lawmakers also say “it is not yet evident” that the two-year timescale is realistic.
Most Read Stories
- The mysterious end of McCormick's in Seattle, plus 13 more restaurant and bar closures
- Judge to Trump: No protection for speech inciting violence
- Seattle mayor drops property-tax plan, now seeks county sales tax to fight homelessness
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- Belfair homeowner arrested after intruder fatally shot while taking shower
May says she believes details of the “future partnership” can be sealed within two years.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.