TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey legislators will consider granting themselves subpoena power as they begin to look into last month’s New Jersey Transit train crash that killed one woman and injured more than 100.
The Democrat-led Assembly Judiciary Committee is expected to consider subpoena authorization on Thursday. If approved, the legislators could compel officials to testify and provide documents.
It’s unclear whether the subpoena power would be used, and the Assembly is planning to work with the Democrat-led state Senate to investigate the crash.
A Senate oversight panel hearing is set for Friday.
Most Read Stories
- Woman charged after wild brawl leads captain to turn Bremerton ferry around
- Richard Sherman meltdown? Seahawks say they’ll push through it and stay on course | Larry Stone WATCH
- Seahawks' Pete Carroll on Atlanta asking NFL to review last play: 'We won't send that play in'
- Gas explosion rocks Portland shopping district, injuring 8 VIEW
- FBI recovers sexually exploited children, adults in Washington; 14 people arrested WATCH
The lawmakers’ investigation comes after an Associated Press review of federal safety data that showed NJ Transit had more accidents and paid more in fines for safety violations than any other commuter railroad nationwide over the past five years.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.