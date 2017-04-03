AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine lawmakers are starting to consider bills that would roll back the minimum wage law approved by voters in November.
Voters approved an increase in Maine’s minimum wage from $7.50 per hour to $12 an hour by 2020. Then, the wage would increase according to inflation. Tipped employees’ wages would reach the minimum wage by 2024.
On Wednesday, 10 bills are scheduled for a public hearing.
Several bills would bring back the ability for employers to pay tipped employees below the minimum wage.
Two bills would allow lower wages for minors and students, while Republican Rep. Lance Harvell wants to eliminate indexing the minimum wage to inflation.
Democratic Sen. Troy Jackson’s bill calls for a study of the impact of phasing out the below-minimum wage for tipped workers.
