LOS ANGELES (AP) — The company run by the outspoken father of top NBA prospect Lonzo Ball has unveiled a signature shoe for the former UCLA star with an eye-popping price tag of $495 a pair.
LaVar Ball’s Big Baller Brand unveiled the ZO2 Prime on Thursday and is taking pre-orders on its website. The black sneaker accented in gold is described as “meticulously developed at every stage by Lonzo Ball.” The listing says the shoes will ship by Nov. 24. Buyers may be out of luck if the shoes don’t fit. The listing says there will be no refunds or exchanges.
The price tag has prompted criticism from some, including Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal .
LaVar Ball answered his critics on Twitter , writing: “If you can’t afford the ZO2’S, you’re NOT a BIG BALLER!”
Most Read Stories
- Fourth man accuses Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of paying him for sex
- Go to counseling to deal with that man-child you married | Dear Carolyn
- 5 shot, 1 woman fatally, in Central District, University District, South Seattle VIEW
- Redhook owner will close and sell large Woodinville brewery, focus on Capitol Hill brewpub VIEW
- Judge orders lawyer for Mayor Ed Murray’s accuser to pay $5,000 for ethics violations
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.