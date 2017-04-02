The conventional wisdom spouted after the glitch was that investors can avoid these potential problems by using “limit orders” rather than “market orders” to make ETF buys and sells, but that thinking is not for everyone.

Your Funds

Just because you don’t know about a problem doesn’t mean trouble doesn’t exist.

ETF investors were mostly ignorant of troubles on the NYSE Arca exchange on Monday, March 20, when a technical problem messed up the closing auction for nearly 350 securities, including some popular issues.

But being unaware isn’t actually prepping for the worst; this was the latest glitch in ETF trading, not the last. Thankfully, this one didn’t rise to the magnitude of a name event like the Flash Crash of 2010 or the Black Monday Bug (the dramatic price swings ETFs experienced when the Dow Jones industrial average dropped an eye-popping 1,000 points late in an August 2015 afternoon).

This was something of a plumbing problem, as there was a technical glitch — attributed by the New York Stock Exchange to a new version in software — that clogged the system, making it impossible to determine closing prices normally.

NYSE did not name the specific ETFs affected, but the exchange listed more than a thousand ETFs on NYSE Arca that did not close by traditional auction on Monday.

Not all ETFs

That doesn’t mean all of those ETFs were affected — roughly two-thirds of them appear unaffected — because many exchange-traded funds don’t close by auction due to a lack of trading volume/interest.

But the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE and the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF — four of the five largest domestic ETFs with a combined market capitalization north of $300 billion — were among those that didn’t close by auction. So were the SPDR Gold Shares ETF and iShares iBoxx Investment Grade Corporate bond ETF, both the largest domestic ETFs in their categories.

The world’s largest ETF, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF, did settle normally.

More than 30 minutes after normal closing time, the exchange announced that any symbols that failed to get a proper closing price would be settled using the volume-adjusted average prices in the last five minutes of regular trading hours.

Conventional wisdom

Experts say it’s a fair and acceptable method, but added that there is no way to determine if that alternative pricing is better or worse for a fund. Anyone who felt damaged by the deal had to file a claim with NYSE Arca for compensation by 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday; the average investor was lucky to have even heard of the problem by that time.

Buy-and-hold investors might well miss an event like this, but lack of settlement prices hurts anyone with a trading strategy that includes fulfilling orders or closing out their books at the end of the day.

The conventional wisdom spouted after the glitch was that investors can avoid these potential problems by using “limit orders” rather than “market orders” to make ETF buys and sells, but that thinking is not for everyone.

This is where ETFs are different from traditional funds and more like stocks.

With traditional funds, you send money to a fund company, the price is determined for the fund at the end of the day and you get however many shares your cash is worth.

With an ETF, however, you aren’t dealing with a fund company; you are buying or selling with a market participant, and the trade is made at the prevailing price the moment you execute it, while the markets are open.

Most trades are made through market orders, meaning the market price when you push the button.

With so much trading done between computers — humans are only involved when there are problems — glitches create issues; if a problem stops trading and the next available price is out of line by a few points in either direction, an investor could pay a lot more or receive a lot less when their order can be completed.

Thus, investors can use a limit order — it’s usually a checkoff box on your brokerage form — and set a specific price as the most you will pay (as a buyer) or least you will accept (as a seller).

Average investors using limits typically set them at 2 to 3 percent above/below the market price.It’s free protection against exchange issues and problems.

That said, investors should know what they are getting into, because entering a limit order locks you into a deal if the price is within your limits.

Spur to sell

Say a big news event — something like the Brexit — spurs you to sell; based on the timing of the news, you put your order in after the domestic market closes. The next day, shares open limit down — your lowest price — but you can’t get away from that deal.

“You have to decide if you want to make it automatic or if you want a second to take a deep breath when there is a problem,” said Tom Lydon, editor of ETFTrends.com. “Glitches and problems are going to happen; you can look at limit orders as insurance against them, or you can take your chance. It depends on how much control you want any time that kind of turmoil could affect you.”