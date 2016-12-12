PARIS (AP) — A lawyer for International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde says he wants a delay in a high-profile trial in which she’s accused of negligence for allowing a huge handout to a well-connected businessman.
Lagarde faces up to a year in prison if convicted in the case, which dates to her time as French finance minister. She contests the charges.
Lawyer Patrick Maisonneuve said on Europe-1 radio that he will seek a postponement when the proceedings open Monday, arguing that it doesn’t make sense for Lagarde to go on trial while a separate investigation in the case is still underway.
The case revolves around a $425 million arbitration deal given to tycoon Bernard Tapie in 2008 over the botched sale of sportswear maker Adidas in the 1990s.
