BERLIN (AP) — A Lufthansa flight from Los Angeles to Munich had to make an unscheduled stop in Iceland after a passenger became so unruly that the crew decided she was a danger to the plane.
Lufthansa told the dpa news agency Saturday that after the woman had been taken off the flight and turned over to local authorities in Reykjavik, the flight’s other 259 passengers and 16 crewmembers were able to continue on their journey Thursday without incident.
The plane landed in Munich with an hour and a half delay.
No further details were available on the troublesome passenger’s identity.
