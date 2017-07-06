NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

L Brands Inc., down $7.62 to $46.49

The parent of Victoria’s Secret said its sales tumbled in June.

HSN Inc., up $8.40 to $39.70

The Home Shopping Network company agreed to be bought by QVC owner Liberty Interactive.

Yum China Holdings Inc., down $5.18 to $34.95

The restaurant operator gave up some of its recent gains following its second-quarter report.

Seagate Technology Inc., down $1.73 to $37.29

Technology companies remained mired in a slump and fell more than the rest of the market.

Merck & Co., down $1.06 to $63.10

The company stopped two studies of its cancer drug Keytruda because more patients treated with the drug died.

Herman Miller Inc., up $2.55 to $33.40

The furniture company posted a larger fourth-quarter profit than investors expected.

Cato Corp., down $1.33 to $16.54

The clothing retailer said sales fell sharply in June, and said its earnings will fall compared to last year.

Zumiez Inc., up 10 cents to $12.35

The teen clothing retailer raised its forecasts after it said sales grew in the month of June.