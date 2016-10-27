NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:
L-3 Communications Holdings Inc., down $10.96 to $137.75
The communications and surveillance company posted weak sales and helped pull industrial stocks lower.
GNC Holdings Inc., down $5.01 to $15.13
The nutritional supplement chain reported a smaller profit and weaker sales than investors anticipated.
Qualcomm Inc., up $1.89 to $70.09
The smartphone chipmaker agreed to buy NXP Semiconductors for about $38 billion.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., up $2.67 to $51.96
The company raised its forecasts after reporting strong sales of medications like its cancer drug Opvido and anti-clotting drug Eliquis.
Digital Realty Trust Inc., down $4.53 to $92.02
Real estate investment trusts continued to tumble as bond yields climbed.
Buffalo Wild Wings Inc., up $8.10 to $143.20
The restaurant chain bounced back from a recent slide after its third-quarter profit matched analysts’ expectations.
Groupon Inc., down $1.16 to $4.10
The daily deals website said it will buy competitor LivingSocial but did not disclose terms.
Ford Motor Co., down 14 cents to $11.74
The automaker’s profit fell by more than half as it deals with a big recall and difficult launches for heavy-duty pickups.
