NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

L-3 Communications Holdings Inc., down $10.96 to $137.75

The communications and surveillance company posted weak sales and helped pull industrial stocks lower.

GNC Holdings Inc., down $5.01 to $15.13

The nutritional supplement chain reported a smaller profit and weaker sales than investors anticipated.

Qualcomm Inc., up $1.89 to $70.09

The smartphone chipmaker agreed to buy NXP Semiconductors for about $38 billion.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., up $2.67 to $51.96

The company raised its forecasts after reporting strong sales of medications like its cancer drug Opvido and anti-clotting drug Eliquis.

Digital Realty Trust Inc., down $4.53 to $92.02

Real estate investment trusts continued to tumble as bond yields climbed.

Buffalo Wild Wings Inc., up $8.10 to $143.20

The restaurant chain bounced back from a recent slide after its third-quarter profit matched analysts’ expectations.

Groupon Inc., down $1.16 to $4.10

The daily deals website said it will buy competitor LivingSocial but did not disclose terms.

Ford Motor Co., down 14 cents to $11.74

The automaker’s profit fell by more than half as it deals with a big recall and difficult launches for heavy-duty pickups.