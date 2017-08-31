KUWAIT CITY (AP) — Kuwait’s ruler, who is trying to mediate an end to the Qatar diplomatic crisis, is traveling to Washington to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump.
The office of Kuwaiti emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah says he leaves Friday for the U.S.
Sheikh Sabah is scheduled to meet Thursday with Trump.
The 88-year-old ruler of the oil-rich staunch U.S. ally has so far been unsuccessful in his efforts to end the crisis.
Most Read Stories
- Video surfaces of King County sheriff's detective pulling gun on motorcyclist; he's been placed on leave WATCH
- A city of riches? Most Seattle filers make less than $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy
- Autopsy shows Charleena Lyles was shot 7 times by police
- Report: Seahawks trying to trade receiver Jermaine Kearse
- Icy spray, heavy pots may have doomed Seattle crab boat Destination, Coast Guard learns
The dispute began June 5 when Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates all cut ties to Doha over allegations Qatar funds extremists and has ties that are too warm with Iran. Qatar long has denied funding extremists.
U.S. officials also have shuttled among the countries, seeking to end the crisis engulfing America’s Mideast allies.