NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:
Kroger Co., down $1.39 to $30.67
The supermarket chain gave a cautious forecast as it said business conditions will remain difficult in early 2017.
Shake Shack Inc., down 95 cents to $35.17
The burger chain’s sales and its revenue forecast for 2017 disappointed investors.
Apache Corp., down $1.03 to $51.92
Energy companies declined as the price of oil fell.
Barnes & Noble Inc., down 85 cents to $9.05
The book seller reported a smaller-than-expected profit and said business has gotten worse this year.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co., up $1.63 to $13.32
The clothing company said its Hollister brand did well in its most recent quarter.
Monster Beverage Inc., up $5.36 to $47.37
The energy drink company’s profit and sales were far stronger than analysts expected.
NextEra Energy Inc., up $1.53 to $130.94
Utility companies did better than other industries on Thursday.
Puma Biotechnology Inc., down $5.25 to $32.80
Swiss drugmaker Roche reported good results from a study of a cancer drug that would compete with Puma’s experimental neratinib.
