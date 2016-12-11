PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Officials say the prime ministers of Kosovo and Montenegro have met for talks on bilateral and regional issues.

A statement said Kosovo Premier Isa Mustafa and recently-elected Montenegrin counterpart Dusko Markovic met Sunday in Shkoder, 120 kilometers (80 miles) north of Albania’s capital, Tirana, and close to the Montenegrin border. They talked about “intensifying especially economic cooperation.”

The statement didn’t explain why the meeting was held in Albania. It also didn’t say whether they discussed the ratification by Kosovo of a border demarcation agreement between them, the only remaining step needed for visa-free travel to European Union countries.

The deal is contested by Kosovo’s opposition parties, saying it cedes territory to Montenegro, a claim the government rejects.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but Belgrade hasn’t recognized it.