NEW YORK (AP) — Koch Industries says it is buying glass maker Guardian Industries, a company that the conglomerate had already been an investor of.
Koch says it will pay cash to buy the remaining 55.5 percent of Guardian shares that it doesn’t already own. Koch has been an investor in Guardian since 2012.
The companies, which are privately-held, did not disclose financial details of the deal.
When the deal closes, which is expected to happen in the first three months of 2017, Wichita, Kansas-based Koch will add another business to the diverse mix of companies it owns. Koch’s companies make fertilizer, carpeting and several other products.
Most Read Stories
- Watch: Doug Baldwin throws TD pass to Russell Wilson for Seahawks vs. Eagles. Yes, really. WATCH
- Seahawks' C.J. Prosise will be sidelined 'a while'; Earl Thomas, DeShawn Shead also injured vs. Eagles WATCH
- C.J. Prosise, Earl Thomas leave Seahawks-Eagles game with injuries, returns questionable
- Seattle sports world reacts as Seahawks face injury concerns following win over Eagles
- Thousands circle Green Lake as antidote to Trump VIEW
Guardian, based in Auburn Hills, Michigan, makes glass used for windows, bus windshields and other uses.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.