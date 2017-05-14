LOS ANGELES (AP) — The first major box office flop of the summer movie season has arrived.
Studio estimates on Sunday say director Guy Ritchie’s “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” opened to a bleak $14.7 million from more than 3,700 locations against a costly $175 million production budget.
The action pic starring Charlie Hunnam as Arthur debuted in third place behind the raunchy, R-rated Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn comedy “Snatched,” in second place with $17.5 million.
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” continued its first place reign with $63 million. The “Guardians” sequel has earned $246.2 million domestically in just two weeks.
Neither “King Arthur” nor “Snatched” were well-received by critics. “Snatched” fell behind Schumer’s “Trainwreck,” which opened to $30.6 million in July 2015.
