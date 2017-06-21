DETROIT (AP) — Kia has claimed the top spot in a survey of new vehicle quality for the second straight year.

Genesis — a luxury brand owned by Hyundai Motor Co. — was second in J.D. Power’s annual initial quality survey. Porsche, Ford and Ram rounded out the top five.

The lowest ranking brands were Fiat, Jaguar, Volvo, Mitsubishi and Land Rover.

The survey — now in its 30th year — questioned 80,000 owners of 2017 model year vehicles about the problems they had in the first 90 days of ownership. Owners were most likely to complain about technology, including poor voice recognition systems or clunky navigation.

Kia owners had 72 problems per 100 vehicles. The industry average was 97 problems. Fiat owners reported 163 problems for every 100 vehicles.