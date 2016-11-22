DETROIT (AP) — Kia is recalling nearly 72,000 SUVs in the U.S. because an electrical short in a computer can cause engine fires.
The recall covers Sportage models from 2008 and 2009.
Kia says in government documents that water containing road salt can get into a braking control computer. That can cause wiring connectors to rust and a circuit board to short, possibly sparking a fire.
The problem was discovered after a 2008 Sportage caught fire while parked in a driveway in April. Government documents say other fires occurred while Kia was investigating. It was unclear if there were any injuries. A message was left seeking comment from Kia.
If dealers find wiring rust, they’ll replace the computer assembly. If there’s no rust, they’ll replace a cover. The recall should begin Nov. 28.
