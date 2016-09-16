NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Dozens of angry people have marched in Kenya’s capital to protest plans to build a railway line over the country’s oldest national park.

Conservationists and others on Friday carried banners saying “Don’t rape our park.”

The Chinese project would cross six kilometers of Nairobi National Park.

The chairman of a coalition for wildlife conservation handed the director of the Kenya Wildlife Service a petition demanding an alternative route for the railway line.

The director, Kitili Mbathi, says he welcomes “alternative proposals.”

Famous paleontologist Richard Leakey, the current chairman of the Kenya Wildlife Service, has said the elevated railway will not harm animals.

Before construction can proceed, the Kenya Railway Corporation must secure the agreement of the National Environment Management Authority. An environmental and social impact assessment is needed.