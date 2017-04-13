LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky agriculture officials say they’re burning a fraction of the hemp crop being grown for commercial purposes because it contains a higher level of a psychoactive compound than is legally allowed.
Brent Burchett is director of plant marketing for the state agriculture department. He says the state’s bound by law to destroy the 100 pounds (45 kilograms) in question because their THC level exceeded 0.3 percent, the limit set by Congress and followed by the state.
Grower Lyndsey Todd cultivated the hemp to be turned into medicine. Todd says her product is not psychoactive and that the 0.3 percent THC limit is an “unrealistic number.”
Hemp and marijuana are the same species, but hemp usually has a negligible amount of THC, the psychoactive compound that gives marijuana users a high.
Most Read Stories
- No-kids wife can make herself scarce around hubby’s nephews, niece | Dear Carolyn
- 3 killed in Seattle, Burien, Federal Way shootings
- Skier killed in Snoqualmie Pass avalanche remembered as ‘true educator’
- Councilmember Kshama Sawant says Seattle ‘shaken’ by Mayor Ed Murray sex-abuse allegations
- Mayor Ed Murray’s lawyer: Medical exam disproves accuser’s anatomical claim
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.