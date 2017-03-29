Share story

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — Some workers at Kellogg Co.’s Battle Creek headquarters have been hospitalized as a precaution following a suspected Freon leak.

Fire Chief Dave Schmaltz tells the Battle Creek Enquirer that the building was evacuated about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Schmaltz says no one appeared to be seriously injured. Most of the evacuated employees returned to the building by 11:30 a.m.

WXMI-TV reports that the food manufacturer said 23 people were taken to area hospitals for evaluation and that all employees in the headquarters’ North Tower were evacuated.

Authorities have not identified the source of the leak. Freon is a gas or liquid typically used as a refrigerant.

Battle Creek is in southern Michigan, west of Detroit.

