Debt is as American as apple pie, and young adults are especially prone to accumulating liabilities as they study for careers and buy starter homes.

The average U.S. household with student loans last year carried about $49,900 in such debt, according to an annual survey by NerdWallet, the personal-finance website.

NerdWallet’s research also found that the average American household with a mortgage carries an outstanding loan balance of $176,222. Mortgage balances in such high-cost cities as Seattle would be even higher.

What’s an indebted young person to do?

Stephanie Moreno, a certified financial planner at RBC Wealth Management in Seattle, tells borrowers to finance long-term assets – such as a home – with long-term loans.

Avoid financing long-term assets with short-term loans, and vice versa, she said.

She has known consumers to take out loans with payoff horizons as long as 10 years for used cars that are likely to wear out in half that time.

And be careful about taking on long-term loans with variable interest rates. The low interest rate that enticed you into buying a variable-interest loan could rise in the years ahead, locking you into more expensive payments.

Moreno also urges her clients to maintain an emergency fund with readily available cash.

Emergency funds come in handy for unexpected events and often keep consumers from financing the surprise expense by taking on – you guessed it – more debt.