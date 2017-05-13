NEW YORK (AP) — For generations, Katz’s Delicatessen has been urging customers to “send a salami to your boy in the Army.”
Now, the New York City restaurant is expanding its shipping capacity so it can send delicacies like pastrami and corned beef around the globe.
A new shipping facility in Hackensack, New Jersey, will open sometime in the next year.
The plan to offer a taste of authentic, old New York by mail is part of an ongoing effort by Katz’s 29-year-old owner to modernize a business that hasn’t changed much since it was founded in 1888.
A mail order for a triple classic sandwich combo includes a pound each of sliced brisket, pastrami and corned beef, a loaf of rye bread, 1 pound (0.45 kilogram) of mustard and 2 quarts (1.89 liters) of pickles.
