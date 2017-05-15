WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says debt collection companies can’t be sued for trying to recover years-old credit card debt from people who seek bankruptcy protection.
The justices on Monday ruled 5-3 in favor of Midland Funding, which was trying to collect $1,879 in debt that an Alabama woman had incurred more than 10 years earlier.
Aleida Johnson argued that Midland was wrong to go after the debt because Alabama law has a six-year statute of limitations for a creditor to collect overdue payments.
A federal appeals court said Johnson could sue Midland for violating the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The law prohibits collection companies from trying to recover debts outside the statute of limitations.
Most Read Stories
- 'Love and Trouble': Claire Dederer's midlife take on sex and self-perception | Nicole & Co.
- Sinclair requires TV stations, including KOMO, to air segments that tilt to the right
- Receiver Kenny Lawler a standout as Seahawks' conclude rookie mini-camp
- Boeing’s key suppliers in Japan want an upgrade
- What happens after a swarm of earthquakes strikes the Seattle region? Here’s what the experts say
But Justice Stephen Breyer said the law doesn’t apply to bankruptcy proceedings.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.