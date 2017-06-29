NEW YORK (AP) — A civil jury has found that the Iranian-American charity that owns a majority of a Manhattan skyscraper has violated sanctions against Iran.

The verdict was returned Thursday in a New York federal court.

The jury concluded after a monthlong trial that U.S. government lawyers had proved that the Alavi Foundation hid Iran’s role in control of the building.

Acting U.S. Attorney Joon Kim says the verdict will let the United States seize the 36-story Fifth Avenue building. He says the building valued at over a half billion dollars will represent the largest terrorism-related civil forfeiture in U.S. history.

The government is seeking to turn over proceeds of a sale to holders of over $5 billion in terrorism-related judgments against the government of Iran.

Defense lawyers didn’t immediately comment.