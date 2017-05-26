GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan jury has convicted a Florida co-pilot of being drunk while preparing for a charter airline flight last summer.
The jury in Grand Rapids federal court convicted 35-year-old Sean Michael Fitzgerald on Friday of operating a common carrier under the influence of alcohol. The Grand Rapids Press (http://bit.ly/2qs8qBG ) reports he’ll be sentenced Sept. 19.
Fitzgerald, of Boca Raton, was arrested Aug. 25 at Traverse City’s Cherry Capital Airport while preparing for a Talon Air flight to Massachusetts. He had a blood-alcohol level of 0.34 percent, which is more than four times the legal limit for driving and 17 times the legal limit for flying a plane.
Fitzgerald told police that he had two beers at lunch the previous day.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle once again nation’s fastest-growing big city; population exceeds 700,000 | FYI Guy
- 2 Bellevue High students investigated in alleged rape of 14-year-old girl at Yarrow Point party
- Amazon opens Seattle grocery pickup sites to Prime members
- Despite 'good visit' with Colin Kaepernick, Seahawks may not be done in search for backup QB
- This Seattle bar just made Esquire’s ‘24 Best Bars in America'
His attorney argued Fitzgerald didn’t actually fly the plane.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.