NEW YORK (AP) — The legal definition of insider trading is being scrutinized by a federal appeals panel considering whether an Ivy League-educated ex-portfolio manager was wrongly convicted.

Attorney Paul Clement asked a New York City appeals court Tuesday to reverse the 2014 conviction of Mathew Martoma. Martoma is serving a nine-year prison sentence. He formerly worked for billionaire Steven A. Cohen at SAC Capital Advisors. Prosecutors say he helped the Stamford, Connecticut-based company earn over a quarter-billion dollars illegally.

Prosecutors say Martoma persuaded doctors with secret knowledge of an experimental Alzheimer’s drug to share what they knew with him ahead of public announcements. Clement said the government failed to prove a close relationship between Martoma and the doctors.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Allen said evidence of the relationship was strong.