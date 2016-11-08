U.S. District Court Judge James Donato said the company may have legitimate concerns about enforcement of the ordinance, which would fine Airbnb for booking rentals that were not registered with the city.

SAN FRANCISCO — A federal judge refused Tuesday to immediately block a San Francisco ordinance that would fine Airbnb for booking rentals that were not registered with the city, but he wants to hear more arguments before making a final decision.

U.S. District Court Judge James Donato rejected some of Airbnb’s arguments in favor of a preliminary injunction but said the company may have legitimate concerns about enforcement of the ordinance.

San Francisco-based Air­bnb is the world’s largest short-stay online rental company. Critics have long complained that its business model encourages landlords to take already scarce rentals off the market. Airbnb supporters say they couldn’t continue to live in San Francisco without the extra money they make renting out space.

San Francisco allows short-term rentals but requires hosts to register with the city and limit the length of stays. The city says the vast majority of San Francisco listings on Airbnb are unregistered. The ordinance passed earlier this year carries fines up to $1,000 per violation and possible criminal prosecution.

Airbnb argued the ordinance would force it to screen and remove listings because the company would not want listings for units that could not legally be booked. The company said that role would violate a 1996 federal law that prohibits internet companies from being held responsible for content posted by users.