BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) — A federal judge in West Virginia has ordered the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to reverse decades of regulatory practice and begin continually evaluating how many power plants and coal mining jobs are lost because of air pollution regulations.
The Register-Herald (http://bit.ly/2edH5jg ) reports that U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey ruled Monday that the EPA is required by law to analyze the economic impact on a continuing basis when enforcing the Clean Air Act. The EPA argued that analyzing job loss won’t change global energy trends.
Murray Energy Corporation brought this challenge years ago, joined by most of the companies mining coal underground. Thirteen states support the suit, which blames the EPA for the coal industry’s declining fortunes.
The EPA says it’s reviewing the decision.
___
Information from: The Register-Herald, http://www.register-herald.com
