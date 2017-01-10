GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A federal judge has denied a motion to dismiss a charge against a charter airline co-pilot accused of being drunk before a flight in northern Michigan.
Judge Robert Holmes Bell in Grand Rapids signed the order Monday in the case against 35-year-old Sean Fitzgerald.
Prosecutors have charged Fitzgerald of Boca Raton, Florida, with trying to fly under the influence of alcohol.
Police have said an Aug. 25 breath test showed a blood-alcohol level of 0.30, nearly four times the legal limit for driving.
Most Read Stories
- A story of Earl Thomas, a fur hat and a group of die-hard Russian Seahawks fans VIEW
- AG Bob Ferguson unveils assault-weapons ban for Washington — and a backup plan
- Snow to dust Tuesday morning commute in Seattle area
- A Seattle mini-mall closes and neighbors hope and worry ... again | Jerry Large
- Manhunt underway for suspect in killing of Orlando officer VIEW
Fitzgerald’s attorney had requested that the charge be dismissed, arguing that the plane didn’t leave the Traverse City airport and that his client didn’t operate the aircraft.
Fitzgerald worked for Talon Air and was preparing to fly to Massachusetts when he was ordered from the cockpit.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.