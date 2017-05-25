PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A judge has ordered Maine broadcasters to produce unaired tapes of prosecutor interviews in a murder case.
The Portland Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2qfZPqd ) the Maine Public Broadcasting Network and WGME-TV have seven days to comply with Monday’s order to hand over outtakes from interviews with Pamela Ames. Ames is a former assistant attorney general who won a conviction against Anthony Sanborn Jr. in the 1989 murder of his childhood girlfriend Jessica Briggs.
Sanborn served 27 years in prison before being released on bail in April after a witness recanted.
Sanborn’s attorney says Sanborn was the victim of prosecutorial misconduct. In interviews with MPBN and WGME, Ames says she never pressured witnesses.
Most Read Stories
- Cause of death of Seahawk Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy remains unclear as family, friends struggle with his passing
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Officer hailed for taking down cop killer costs Seattle $165,000 in civil-rights claims
- Four months in, ‘Seattle’s only Trump voter’ has his doubts | Danny Westneat
- Seahawk legend Cortez Kennedy dead at 48
News directors from both stations filed affidavits saying the release would create a “chilling effect” on future news gathering.