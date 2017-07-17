NEW YORK (AP) — An administrative law judge has ruled that Labor Department officials investigating gender pay bias had asked Google for data in a way that’s too broad and intrusive on employee privacy.
Google must still provide data, including contact information, on 8,000 employees — just not data on the more than 25,000 workers originally sought.
At issue is whether Google pays women less than men. The Labor Department said in April that it found “systemic compensation disparities.” But Google denied the charges, saying it conducts rigorous analysis to ensure that its pay practices are gender-blind.
The decision, issued on Friday, is preliminary. The Labor Department can file objections before it becomes final. The ruling doesn’t yet decide, either way, whether Google discriminated.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray sexually abused foster son, child-welfare investigator found in 1984
- Graham-Kapowsin's Dylan Morris, a four-star QB, commits to the Huskies
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Oregon opens records of sexual-abuse investigation into Ed Murray, acting ‘in public interest’
- Fox Business show slams Seattle as ‘socialist hellhole’