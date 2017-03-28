ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge in Atlanta has dismissed a lawsuit accusing the founder of the company that makes Glock pistols of conspiring to steal millions from his ex-wife.
Helga Glock, who was also her ex-husband’s business partner for decades, filed the lawsuit in October 2014.
It accused Gaston Glock and others of participating in a decades-long, worldwide racketeering scheme to take money from Helga Glock through various criminal methods, including improper royalty payments, laundering money through fraudulent billing companies and sham lease and loan agreements.
The judge’s order last week says Helga Glock, an Austrian citizen and resident, didn’t suffer harm to her business or property in the U.S., meaning she can’t bring a racketeering claim here.
Helga Glock’s attorney says he plans to appeal.
