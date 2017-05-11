WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has refused Anthem Inc.’s request to extend a temporary ban blocking Cigna Corp. from pulling out of proposed $48 billion merger while Anthem tries to persuade federal officials to drop their objections to the deal.
Thursday’s ruling comes after a federal appeals court last month left in place a decision blocking Blue Cross-Blue Shield insurer Anthem’s bid to buy rival Cigna, saying a bigger company would not be better for consumers.
That ruling followed a federal judge’s February decision that the proposed acquisition would further reduce competition in the already concentrated health insurance market.
Anthem and Cigna also have been fighting in Delaware Chancery Court, where Cigna has sought a $1.85 billion termination fee from Anthem and billions more in damages.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon creating a place for hundreds of homeless on its shiny new Seattle campus WATCH
- Did you feel that? Small earthquake off Whidbey Island shakes region after Bremerton swarm
- New in town? 10 do’s and don’ts for your Seattle summer
- Silence on Mayor Ed Murray sent a loud message | Danny Westneat
- Boeing grounds 737 MAX planes over quality issue with engine
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.