NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:
JPMorgan Chase & Co., up 46 cents to $86.70
The largest U.S. bank by assets said its profit jumped thanks to higher interest rates and strong trading results.
Bank of America Corp., up 9 cents to $23.01
The company said its quarterly profit jumped thanks to higher interest rates and lower expenses related to bad loans.
Pandora Media Inc., up 76 cents to $12.76
The streaming music company gave a strong fourth-quarter revenue projection and said it will cut 7 percent of its jobs.
DexCom Inc., up $17.52 to $85.13
The company said Medicare will cover its blood glucose monitoring system for diabetes patients.
GameStop Corp., down $1.99 to $22.73
The video game retailer said holiday revenue dropped because of discounts and weak sales of new “Call of Duty” and “Titanfall” games.
Regions Financial Corp., up 25 cents to $14.68
Banks climbed Thursday following strong earnings and a jump in bond yields and interest rates.
HomeStreet Inc., down $1.85 to $29.10
The real estate lender forecast disappointing fourth-quarter results as mortgage applications dropped because of rising interest rates.
Southern Co., down 20 cents to $48.80
Big dividend payers, including utilities, traded lower Friday as rising bond yields attracted investors’ attention.
