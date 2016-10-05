NEW YORK (AP) — Joseph W. Polisi says he’ll step down as president of The Juilliard School at the end of June 2018.
Polisi made the announcement Wednesday. He has been president of the Manhattan school since September 1984. He’s Juilliard’s sixth and longest-serving president.
Juilliard’s board of trustees has formed a committee to search for a successor.
Polisi previously served as dean of the University of Cincinnati’s College-Conservatory of Music .
Juilliard was founded in 1905 and is the world’s premier performing arts conservatory.
